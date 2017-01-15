That Was Fast! Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out Of Trump Inauguration Performance

Just days after she confirmed that she’d be performing to “unite the country”, Jennifer Holliday has pulled out of a Trump Inauguration performance.

The “Dream Girls” star/singer recently announced that she’s decided to cancel her performance after taking the LGBT community into consideration.

The Wrap reports:

In an open letter, provided exclusively to TheWrap, the “Dreamgirls” star apologized to the LGBT community, saying she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”

The Tony and Grammy winner came under fire from some of her fans on Friday after it was announced that she was set to perform at a concert as part of Trump’s inauguration festivities.

“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!”