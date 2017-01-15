That Was Fast! Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out Of Trump Inauguration Performance
Jennifer Holliday Cancels Trump Inauguration Performance
Just days after she confirmed that she’d be performing to “unite the country”, Jennifer Holliday has pulled out of a Trump Inauguration performance.
The “Dream Girls” star/singer recently announced that she’s decided to cancel her performance after taking the LGBT community into consideration.
In an open letter, provided exclusively to TheWrap, the “Dreamgirls” star apologized to the LGBT community, saying she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”
The Tony and Grammy winner came under fire from some of her fans on Friday after it was announced that she was set to perform at a concert as part of Trump’s inauguration festivities.
“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!”
She’s since added that she stands with Congressman John Lewis after Trump made those disgusting comments about the civil rights activist.
“As we celebrate the life and memory of Dr.Martin Luther King,Jr.,We must also take a moment to pay tribute to A Great Man & Civil Rights Icon-CONGRESSMAN JOHN R. LEWIS Most Definitely NOT “All Talk and No Action!” wrote Holliday on Instagram.
*COME SUNDAY…THAT'S DAY* Greetings My Dear IG Friends, I'd like to say THANK YOU for Your LOVE,Your SUPPORT and Your PRAYERS! It's been a very rough,a very ugly and a very frightening 48 Hrs. for me but I'M STILL HERE! My sincere apologies to any of you who felt dismayed or heartbroken by my personal decisions and I'm extremely grateful to those of you who waited without judging me,who stood by me regardless of the choice that I would have made… Praying that God will use my voice as an instrument of healing and unity during this time of discourse in our nation… Again, I say to all of you with all my heart– THANK YOU! As we celebrate the life and memory of Dr.Martin Luther King,Jr.,We must also take a moment to pay tribute to A Great Man & Civil Rights Icon- CONGRESSMAN JOHN R. LEWIS Most Definitely NOT "All Talk and No Action"! We HONOR and THANK REP. JOHN LEWIS for the "Ultimate Action" that he took by almost losing his life on "BLOODY SUNDAY" at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in SELMA,AL (1965) so that we and "EVERY AMERICAN" could have a better life! Have A Happy & "PEACE-FILLED" Sunday,My Friends! Love&Blessings Always….. JENNIFER❤💛💜💙💛❤
What do YOU think about Jennifer Holliday pulling out of the Trump inauguration???