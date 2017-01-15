Bye Future!!! Russell Wilson Says THIS Is Why He’s Still A Winner After His Falcons Loss

“I will forever win…”—Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson Reacts To Falcons Loss

Russell Wilson had his head held high after the Seattle Seahawks lost 20-36 to the Atlanta Falcons.

As previously reported several people jokingly credited the Falcons win to Ciara’s ex Future who was seen on the sidelines…



but according to Russell he STILL feels like a winner.

Why?

Because he’s got CiCi on his arm.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night,” wrote Russell.

He also gave a shoutout to the rest of his family, Future Zahir and the baby currently growing in Ciara’s belly.



Bye Future Hive!!!!!!!

What do YOU think about Russell’s “winning” message???

