Must Be Nice: Kim Zolciak’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Buys Herself An $85K Car
- By Bossip Staff
Brielle Biermann Buys A Range Rover
Kim Zolciak’s 19-year-old daughter is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor.
The teen who’s almost a carbon copy of her mother, took to IG this weekend to announce at she bought herself a 2017 Range Rover–without the help of her mom or stepdad Kroy Biermann.
According to Brielle the book “The Secret” helped her make the $85K purchase.
Must be niiiiiiice!
Brielle was previously seen interviewing for a job at Access Hollywood on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy.”
What do YOU think about Brielle’s balling azz Range???
Instagram/Bravo