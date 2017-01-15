Must Be Nice: Kim Zolciak’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Buys Herself An $85K Car

- By Bossip Staff
Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann Buys A Range Rover

Kim Zolciak’s 19-year-old daughter is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor.

The teen who’s almost a carbon copy of her mother, took to IG this weekend to announce at she bought herself a 2017 Range Rover–without the help of her mom or stepdad Kroy Biermann.

Brielle Biermann Kim Zolciak

According to Brielle the book “The Secret” helped her make the $85K purchase.

screen-shot-2017-01-15-at-11-49-33-am

screen-shot-2017-01-15-at-11-49-37-am
Must be niiiiiiice!

Brielle was previously seen interviewing for a job at Access Hollywood on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy.”

screen-shot-2017-01-15-at-11-51-53-am

What do YOU think about Brielle’s balling azz Range???


Instagram/Bravo

