BREAKING NEWS: Bishop Eddie Long Dead At 63
- By Bossip Staff
Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has died. The Pastor who made headlines in 2016 for his gaunt appearance has passed away, according to church parishioners.
Long previously said he was on a diet before revealing that he’s been recovering from a health challenge. Church officials say that challenge was an “aggressive form” of cancer.
He was 63-years-old.
This story is still developing…