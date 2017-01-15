18-Year-Old Kamiyah Mobley Reunited With Biological Parents After Being Kidnapped After Birth!

South Carolina Girl Confirmed As Baby Kidnapped From Florida Hospital 18 Years Ago

This is quite a crazy story… 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina has been arrested and charged for kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley 18 years ago from a Florida hospital. The abduction sparked a nationwide manhunt, with the case even being featured on “America’s Most Wanted.” Still, the kidnapping went unsolved for over a decade, until a breakthrough came from a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead authorities to South Carolina, where Mobley, who has been living as Alexis Manigo, was found and DNA testing confirmed she was the missing Kamiyah.

Kamiyah’s biological parents traveled from Florida to meet her this weekend:

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

The case is still pretty complicated as you can probably imagine. Kamiyah was raised by Williams as her own daughter and even after learning her birth story she’s continued to support the only mother she’s ever known, even defending her in a recent court hearing saying “my mom’s no felon”.

Williams is accused of posing as a nurse and stealing the baby girl, wrapped in a pink and blue blanket in 1998. She reportedly suffered a miscarriage a week before the crime. In addition to raising Kamiyah Mobley as her own, Williams also has two younger biological children. She faces life in prison if convicted.

This is footage of Shanara Mobley from 18-years-ago:

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Just heartbreaking. That poor girl, it’s got to be so hard to be in this situation. Prayers up for all those involved.

SplashNews/FamilyPhoto