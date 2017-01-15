Dune Buddies: Kimmy Cakes And Friends Have Fun With Four Wheelers In Dubai

Kim Kardashian “Ridin’ Dirty” On The Dunes Of Dubai

Looks like Dubai WAS lit. Kim Kardashian traveled to UAE late last week for her makeup artist Mario’s masterclass…

Looks like they had a great turn out too. It wasn’t all business no pleasure, either.

Kim and her crew hit the sand dunes on four wheelers, visited with wildlife, shopped and visited with local disabled kids. Hit the flip for highlights from the trip!

