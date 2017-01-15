Queen Ish: Yara Shahidi Channels Sade And We Are So Here For It

- By Bossip Staff
👑The Queen 👑 #Sade

Yara Shahidi Nails Tribute To Singer Sade Adu

Yara Shahidi may be young but she’s definitely ready — for greatness! The actress personifies Black Girl Magic and her Instagram is a perfect reflection of her dazzling personality and excellent taste. Friday she posted this shot of one of our faves, singer Sade Adu.

✨homage ✨

She followed it with a photo of herself paying homage. Talk about looking iconic!

What do you think about Yara’s tribute?

