Queen Ish: Yara Shahidi Channels Sade And We Are So Here For It
- By Bossip Staff
Yara Shahidi Nails Tribute To Singer Sade Adu
Yara Shahidi may be young but she’s definitely ready — for greatness! The actress personifies Black Girl Magic and her Instagram is a perfect reflection of her dazzling personality and excellent taste. Friday she posted this shot of one of our faves, singer Sade Adu.
She followed it with a photo of herself paying homage. Talk about looking iconic!
What do you think about Yara’s tribute?