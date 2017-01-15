Tears For The Clowns: After 146 Years, It’s A Wrap For Ringling Bros. Circus!

Celebrating 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is exhilarating family fun for Children Of All Ages! http://www.ringling.com/ A photo posted by Ringling Bros (@ringlingbros) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:28am PST

Circus Owners Announce Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus To Close In May

After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” will come to a close this May. The owners of The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press the decision to close was due to a number of factors, including dwindling attendance, operating costs and ongoing issues with animal rights groups.

“There isn’t any one thing,” said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “This has been a very difficult decision for me and for the entire family.” The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami. Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. Major stops include Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21. The circus, with its exotic animals, flashy costumes and death-defying acrobats, has been a staple of entertainment in the United States since the mid-1800s. Phineas Taylor Barnum made a traveling spectacle of animals and human oddities popular, while the five Ringling brothers performed juggling acts and skits from their home base in Wisconsin. Eventually, they merged and the modern circus was born. The sprawling troupes traveled around America by train, wowing audiences with the sheer scale of entertainment and exotic animals. “The competitor in many ways is time,” said Feld, adding that transporting the show by rail and other circus quirks — such as providing a traveling school for performers’ children— are throwbacks to another era. “It’s a different model that we can’t see how it works in today’s world to justify and maintain an affordable ticket price. So you’ve got all these things working against it.”

Hard times for real… This is sad for so many reasons, but the silver lining is that the animals can look forward to retirement.

Want to learn more about life after the road for our traveling elephants? Find out what our staff at the Center for Elephant Conservation is most excited about when all the elephants arrive in May. #RinglingBros #RinglingCEC #RinglingElephants A video posted by Ringling Bros (@ringlingbros) on Apr 25, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

“After 36 years of PETA protests, which have awoken the world to the plight of animals in captivity, PETA heralds the end of what has been the saddest show on earth for wild animals, and asks all other animal circuses to follow suit, as this is a sign of changing times,” Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, wrote in a statement. Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, acknowledged the move was “bittersweet” for the Felds but said: “I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts.” The Felds say their existing animals — lions, tigers, camels, donkeys, alpacas, kangaroos and llamas — will go to suitable homes. Juliette Feld says the company will continue operating the Center for Elephant Conservation.

We are so sad for the clowns but also happy for the elephants. How do you feel about this news? Will you and the family be making a final visit to the circus before May?

Instagram