Sasha Obama Flosses Bikini Bawwwwwwdy In Miami

President Barack Obama’s beautiful 15-year-old daughter Sasha turned heads in Miami Saturday with a jaunt to the beach with friends. Sasha wore a black bikini but kept on print shorts to cover up.

Secret Service were on hand, of course. Hit the flip for more photos and please keep it classy in the comments! Let’s not forget Sasha is only 15!

SplashNews