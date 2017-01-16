Shoe Company Recalls Boots After Customer Finds Swastika Design On Soles

Shoe Company Recalls Boots After Customer Finds Swastika

What would you do if you found a swastika design on the bottom of your shoes?

A popular shoe company has apologized and recalled a boot after a Reddit user discovered a swastika symbol on the bottom of the shoe reports LA Times. Conal International Trading Inc. has issued a public apology regarding the Polar Fox boot design after the swastika went viral online.

“We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone,” the company said. “We would never create a design to promote hate. We don’t promote hate at our company.” Although images of the shoe disappeared from Amazon, where it was sold, that didn’t stop users from leaving a flurry of comments poking a dig at the design. By Thursday afternoon, the listing was removed entirely from Amazon. Founded in 2002, the company distributes shoes throughout the U.S. and the Americas at “affordable” and “competitive prices,” according to its website.

Did the company really think no one was going to discover this?