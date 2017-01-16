Coward-In-Chief Trump Cancels MLK Day Visit To National African American Museum

Cheeto Mussolini recently announced that he planned to visit The National Museum of African American History and Culture on MLK Day after making disgusting comments about Civil Rights hero John Lewis. Trump must have realized the museum was dedicated to all things BLACKITY-BLACK because he just canceled reports ABC News:

Senior sources initially said Trump would visit the museum, but ABC has learned that the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out.

Trump is expected to visit the museum sometime after he assumes office, the sources say. He will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, D.C., in another way, though details were not immediately available today.

News of the planned visit on Martin Luther King Day came Saturday as Trump drew ire from critics over a Twitter attack against Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.