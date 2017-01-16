Young Men Who Sued Eddie Long For Sexual Misconduct Say THIS About His Mysterious Death

Young Men Who Sued Bishop Eddie Long For Sexual Misconduct Speak Out

We reported yesterday that Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church had passed away. The Pastor who made headlines last year for his scarily skinny appearance died, according to church parishioners.

Four young men who accused Bishop Eddie Long of sexual coercion more than 5 years ago are now speaking out about the controversial religious leader’s death reports AJC.

We’ve been hearing from people from all walks of life — the media, celebrities, gospel singers — wanting to hear what we think,” said Spencer LeGrande, one of four former New Birth Missionary Baptist Church members who filed suit against Long in 2010. A fifth accuser, Centino Kemp, came forward as the lawsuit entered a mediation process. An undisclosed financial settlement was reached soon after.

LeGrande, has since moved to Charlotte where he is a successful business owner. Maurice Robinson and Anthony Flagg, two other accusers, told The AJC Sunday that they will eventually release an official statement in their new book.

“As much as we’d like to make a statement about the passing of Bishop Eddie Long, we’ve all decided to remain silent, for now,” Long’s accusers said in a joint response given exclusively to The AJC. They said Jamal Parris, the fourth former New Birth member to sue Long, also consented to the statement. “We’re all brothers in this,” LeGrande said. Their statement concluded, “Our perspectives will be addressed in our book, Foursaken, which we hope to release soon.”

Church parishioners have also come out to claim Bishop Eddie Long died of cancer but other religious figures are saying otherwise. Even Kim Burrell who clearly doesn’t know when or how to STFU…

Gospel Icon Kim Burrell Says Eddie Long, Andrew Caldwell and 'Perverted Homosexual Spirit' Embarrassing Church https://t.co/dD74n2EKwa — Princess O'Garro (@3verybodyluvsP) January 15, 2017

