Black Movie Magic: ‘Hidden Figures’ Is STILL The Number One Movie In America

Hidden Figures Is Number One Movie In America Second Week In A Row

We reported last week that the #BlackGirlMagic movie depicting the lives of African-African women who helped America win the space race won the Box Office race against the latest Star Wars flick. According to Forbes, ‘Hidden Figures’ is still reigning supreme after taking in more than $20 million this MLK weekend.

Hidden Figures was the biggest movie of the weekend for the second weekend in a row. The acclaimed crowd pleaser used the MLK holiday weekend, an expansion to 3,282 theaters, and the whole “it’s great” thing to snag what will be a terrific hold in its second weekend of wide release. The Fox 2000 release earned $20.45 million over the Fri-Sun frame for a likely $25.3m Fri-Mon weekend, or about equal to last weekend’s Fri-Sun gross. That will give the superb historical drama a superb $59.6m domestic total by tomorrow.

Make sure you take your mom, aunties, girlfriends, sorors, play sisters and everyone else to see ‘Hidden Figures’ today!