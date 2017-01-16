Stop Lying: Bow Wow Blasted Back To Roll Bounce For Claiming Falcons Played His Songs

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-7-49-20-am

Bow Wow Roasted For Claiming The Falcons Played His Songs

Will Bow Wow take more Ls in 2017?

The bite-sized rapper somehow snuck into the this weekend’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks divisional game. Bow Wow showed off for his hundreds of fans by posting photos on Twitter and Instagram:

He was very excited:

The washed up rapper then decided to claim that the Falcons were even playing his songs during the game…

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-7-49-36-am

The lie detector determined that was a LIE!

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-7-49-44-am

Fans at the game reported that not one damn Bow Wow was ever played…

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-7-50-00-am

He doesn’t even go here!

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-7-58-59-am

Sit down Shad!

Twitter/IG

