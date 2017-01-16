Charli Baltimore’s 22-Year-Old Daughter Looks EXACTLY Like Her

Did you know…

Charli Baltimore’s Daughter Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday

Charli Baltimore’s daughter is all grown up and looking EXACTLY like her rapper mother. Siaani Love took to a private loft in Philly this weekend for a house-party themed 22nd birthday party.

The budding DJ took to the turntables herself…



and her famed mom was also in attendance.



Don’t they look like twins?!

More photos on the flip.

DVVINCI (@DVVINCI)