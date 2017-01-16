Did K. Michelle’s Doctor Bae Put A Ring On It Already?
- By Bossip Staff
K.Michelle Relatioship Is Going Strong
K. Michelle is in love… The singer/reality star has been posting her boo with more frequency as of late. But we were eager to show you a recent post from the weekend where she refers to her dentist boyfriend, Dr. Kastan Sims by a super official title.
Oh… So we calling #DoctorBae fiancé now?
No sign of a ring on THAT finger though.
Apparently these two have no fear of a reality TV curse though because he’s been appearing on her show with her. Do you think she’s serious about having twins?
