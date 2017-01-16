Did K. Michelle’s Doctor Bae Put A Ring On It Already?

Everyday I wear a smile🤗 #drsims #US A photo posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Nov 8, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

K.Michelle Relatioship Is Going Strong

K. Michelle is in love… The singer/reality star has been posting her boo with more frequency as of late. But we were eager to show you a recent post from the weekend where she refers to her dentist boyfriend, Dr. Kastan Sims by a super official title.

When your fiancé catches you playing in the mirror🌻 A photo posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Oh… So we calling #DoctorBae fiancé now?

A photo posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:40am PST

No sign of a ring on THAT finger though.

You can NEVER be too prepared, right? 😂💕 Don't miss an ALL NEW episode of #KMichelle: My Life TOMORROW at 9:30/8:30c only on @VH1! 🎥 🌻 A video posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Apparently these two have no fear of a reality TV curse though because he’s been appearing on her show with her. Do you think she’s serious about having twins?

