Tamera Mowry Says Her White Husband ‘Checked Her’ For THIS Messy Mayonnaise Question

Fair or foul???

Tamera Mowry Blasted For Adam Housley Mayonnaise Question

Tamera Mowry recently caught flack on social media after she revealed a time when she was “checked” by her white husband.

According to “The Real” host, her hubby Adam Housley got offended when she offered to make him a sandwich with extra mayonnaise. Why? Because he actually HATES the condiment and that’s racist towards white people.

Tamera’s revelation came during a segment about unintentional prejudice.

Lmfaooo she literally asked him if he wanted a lot of mayo on his sandwich and he got offended but we're the sensitive ones 😩 pic.twitter.com/DDHZnujURS — kimberly HATES yosan (@rihspectme) January 14, 2017

Fans are now blasting Tamera for agreeing that her comments were unintentionally racist.

Adam really made Tamera lose her damn mind 😂 1)he voted trump&she stayed 2) he has her thinking mayo is racially derogatory 💀get it 2gether — z💞 (@ginnysbakr) January 14, 2017

tamera said adam (her white husband) accused her of being racist because she asked him if he wanted extra mayo on his sandwich wtf pic.twitter.com/fI8mEhzAlH — ㅤㅤ (@fvduma) January 16, 2017

Is mayonnaise reaaaaally racist though, T???



Do YOU think it was racist for Tamera to ask Adam if he wanted extra mayo???

More on the flip.