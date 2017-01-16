Tamera Mowry Says Her White Husband ‘Checked Her’ For THIS Messy Mayonnaise Question
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Tamera Mowry Blasted For Adam Housley Mayonnaise Question
Tamera Mowry recently caught flack on social media after she revealed a time when she was “checked” by her white husband.
According to “The Real” host, her hubby Adam Housley got offended when she offered to make him a sandwich with extra mayonnaise. Why? Because he actually HATES the condiment and that’s racist towards white people.
Tamera’s revelation came during a segment about unintentional prejudice.
Fans are now blasting Tamera for agreeing that her comments were unintentionally racist.
Is mayonnaise reaaaaally racist though, T???
Do YOU think it was racist for Tamera to ask Adam if he wanted extra mayo???
More on the flip.