Tamera Mowry Says Her White Husband ‘Checked Her’ For THIS Messy Mayonnaise Question

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

 

Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry

Fair or foul???

Tamera Mowry Blasted For Adam Housley Mayonnaise Question

Tamera Mowry recently caught flack on social media after she revealed a time when she was “checked” by her white husband.

According to “The Real” host, her hubby Adam Housley got offended when she offered to make him a sandwich with extra mayonnaise. Why? Because he actually HATES the condiment and that’s racist towards white people.

Tamera’s revelation came during a segment about unintentional prejudice.

Fans are now blasting Tamera for agreeing that her comments were unintentionally racist.

Is mayonnaise reaaaaally racist though, T???

Tamera Mowry Husband daughter Ariah Talea son Aden Husband Adam Housley
Do YOU think it was racist for Tamera to ask Adam if he wanted extra mayo???

More on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Coupled Up, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus