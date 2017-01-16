“I Was Wearing A Bathrobe, Naked Underneath…” Kim K’s Chilling Post Robbery Police Statement

Kim Kardashian’s Paris Police Statement Is Scary AF

Since being robbed at gunpoint in October, Kim Kardashian hasn’t said much about what happened to her.

Last week a number of suspects were taken into custody by Paris police and recently several arrests were made. In the wake of those developments, France’s Le Journal du Dimanche published Kim Kardashian’s statement to the police immediately following the robbery. In the statement, Kardashian West reveals she and her sister and a friend Simone Harouche had returned from a Paris Fashion Week event around midnight on Oct. 3. The others left around 1 a.m. and Kardashian said she went upstairs and put on a rob and started tackling some work.

Via Page Six:

“I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked, shouting, who was there. No one answered,” she said. “I called at 2:56 a.m. my bodyguard. I saw through the sliding door two people coming, plus the man from the reception who was strapped.” The concierge, who has only identified himself as 39-year-old Mr. Abdulrahman, said the pack of gunmen forced him to lead them to Kardashian’s door. “The two men were hooded, the one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘Police’ written on it,” Kardashian continued. “The individual with the ski goggles rips out my Blackberry phone.” She described one of the robbers as a “European-type individual” who spoke to her in French and was skinny and dressed in all black. “I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs,” she said in the 4 a.m. police statement, adding that they carried her into her bathtub. There was another thief dressed in the same all-black getup, who was taller and stayed back with the security guard. “It’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me,” she said. “He asked me with a strong French accent where my ring was. It was placed on the bedside table. It costs $4 million.” Kardashian initially denied knowing where her treasured sparkler, which she had been flaunting on social media the same day, was, telling him, “I don’t know.” But then, “He takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he was wearing gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money are.” They then emptied everything out of her purse and moved onto her jewelry box. That was filled with gems including two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob gold and diamond necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a diamond cross-shaped necklace, a yellow gold Rolex and a necklace with her son Saint’s name in diamonds. “I think they robbed me for $5 million. They didn’t rob my cash,” Kardashian told police, adding that they took her iPhone 6 and her Blackberry. “Then they left, running.” As soon as they were gone, Kardashian easily broke free from her restraints, telling police, “I realized they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me.”

According to the reports, Kardashian went to Simone’s room and called Kourtney. Police asked Kardashian if she could identify any of the robbers and she said she might be able to, but she wanted to know if she could leave France and return home to her children, telling police there was a private plane waiting to bring her home.

Crazy right? Do you think you would remember that much after being put through something so traumatic?