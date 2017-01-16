‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Author Eddie Huang Slams Steve Harvey Over Racist Asian Remarks
We previously reported comedian Steve Harvey was facing major backlash for mocking Asian men during a recent segment on dating during his daytime show. Harvey claimed Asian men aren’t that good looking or wanted by women of all shades.
Watch the clip below:
Social media users have since fired back at the comedian with tweets supporting the Asian community:
Viceland star and ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ author Eddie Huang recently penned an op-ed for the New York Times regarding Harvey’s comments against his community and calls the comedian ‘hypocritical’ racist remarks:
That’s why this Steve Harvey episode is so upsetting. He speaks openly about issues facing the black community, he is a man of God, and he has a huge platform to speak from. Unfortunately, he’s also the type of guy who orders Krug champagne for himself and Cook’s for every one else. For his own personal profit, he’s willing to perpetuate the emasculation of Asian men regardless of how hypocritical it is. He isn’t the only one doing this in 2017, but as I told myself on New Year’s, I’m not drinking anymore of this Cook’s they’re trying to pour, and neither should you.
MTV/WENN/YT