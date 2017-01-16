Potty Mouth: Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin’s Profanity-Laced Rant Ironically Streamed On Facebook Live [Video]

Antonio Brown Stream’s Tomlin’s Profanity-Laced Locker Room Speech On Facebook

It’s been a helluva weekend for NFL fans. The Saturday night games were pretty much a wash, but Sunday brought ALL the drama. Part of that drama is what happened AFTER the game when Steelers star wideout Antonio Brown made one of the most ironic mistakes of his career.

While head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the team about “keeping a low profile” and “staying cool on social media”, Brown was live-streaming the entire potty-mouthed diatribe.

Hasn’t D’angelo Russell taught these dumb azz athletes ANYTHING?! Stay off the live streaming unless the person knows they’re being live-streamed!!!

Image via Facebook