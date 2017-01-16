Here’s How President Obama Is Spending His Last MLK Day In Office

President Obama’s Last MLK Day

Today January 16, 2017, marks President Barack Obama’s last Martin Luther King Day as Commander in Chief. The President has a busy schedule today that includes a White House visit from the World Series Champs, the Washington Cubs.

According to right fielder Jason Heyward, it’s a huge honor and the significance of being a black man meeting with the first black President on MLK day isn’t lost on him.

Via ESPN:

“This is the ultimate time to go to the White House as an athlete, to meet the president after winning a ring,” Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward said at this weekend’s Cubs winter fan convention. “For me, being an African-American, there’s something (special) about it. And for my teammates who are from Venezuela, there’s something about it, guys from Alabama or Mississippi (or wherever), there’s something about it for them. Yes, there’s a lot of significance for a lot of different reasons.”

Later President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will complete an MLK Day service project.

The First couple will take to Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter to meet with needy families. They will also donate a White House swing set previously used by Sasha and Malia Obama.

We’ll miss you President Obama!

AP Images