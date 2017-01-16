Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Turn Up Together
- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Party At NY Strip Club
Okay okay! We see you outchea getting to the schmoney. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian had their first post-baby joint appearance Sunday night in NYC.
According to US Weekly reports Chyna and Rob arrived at Sins of Sapphire strip club around 1:15 am with an entourage of 15 people. The couple was filming for their reality show during the appearance.
It’s good to see Rob smiling again riiight?
Chyna posted a few photos and videos to her IG after the appearance.
Somebody still got moves…
