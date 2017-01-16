Dong Disaster: Teased African Teenager Circumcises Himself With A Machete, It Goes Really Badly

Zimbabwean Teenager Tries To Circumcise Himself With A Machete

Teenagers can be cruel to one another with jokes, insults and shaming. In this case, that cruelty lead an Zimbabwean teenager to take a very sharp non-clinical object to his…”sheathed sword” according to DailyMail.

A teenager was rushed to hospital in Zimbabwe when he attempted to circumcise himself using a MACHETE after his friends mocked his penis. The teen attempted the DIY circumcision using the nearest sharp object he could find after his friends told him he would not get a girlfriend because he still had his foreskin in tact. The boy was rushed to St Luke’s Mission Hospital in the country’s Lupane District, where he spent two days recovering from the botched procedure.

Doctors were very confused as to why this young man would attempt a DIY when he could have had a trained professional make a house call.

Dr Nyasha Masuka, medical director of Matabeleland North Province, told news website My Zimbabwe: ‘It seems the other boys were laughing at him for not being circumcised so he used a machete to circumcise himself and he injured himself in the process.’ ‘He was rushed to St Lukes Hospital where the health staff circumcised him.’

Looks like he got his circumcision, but also got another reason to be teased. C’est la vie.

SMFH.

Image via Shutterstock