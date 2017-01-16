Google Celebrates MLK Day With Special Doodle And Civil Rights Photography

Google is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr Day with a special doodle and a homepage promotion of a curated collection of Civil Rights photography from the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

Today’s doodle was illustrated by African-American artist Keith Mallett, who’s created various prominent works including the official limited edition print commemorating the 50th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic breakthrough into major league baseball and the cover of Chicken Soup for The African American Soul. Both Franklin Mint and Lenox Collections have created collectibles of Keith’s most popular works. His artwork can be found in many private and corporate collections throughout the world.

You may notice that beneath the Google doodle there is also a link to explore photography from the Civil Rights movement.



The High Museum of Art holds one of the most significant collections of photographs of the Civil Rights Movement. The works in this exhibition are only a small selection of the collection, which includes more than 300 photographs that document the social protest movement, from Rosa Parks’s arrest to the Freedom Rides to the tumultuous demonstrations of the late 1960s. The city of Atlanta—the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—was a hub of civil rights activism and it figures prominently in the collection.

Keith Mallett/Google/High Museum