This Woman Says As Long As She Stays Black, She’ll Never Forget What Jeff Sessions Did To Her Family

If you’ve been on the internet within the past month, you’ve likely stumbled across the name Jeff Sessions. If you’re like me and like to avoid words, things and people that have to do with Donald Trump, you might not know why he’s significant.

Well, Sessions is a Republican senator from Alabama who President-elect Donald Trump has picked as his candidate for Attorney General. Of all the people Trump has suggested putting into positions of power, it’s Sessions’ name that has caused the most outrage. Mostly because, in addition to his anti-immigration stance, he has a reputation for being racist. In fact, according to The Washington Post, in 1986, he was denied a federal judgeship because former colleagues testified that Sessions used the n-word and joked about the Klan, saying he thought they were “okay” until he learned that they smoked marijuana. That same year when he was attempting to become a judge Coretta Scott King wrote a 9-page-letter to Congress asking that he not be nominated because he used his office to suppress the Black vote in his state.

How The Woman In This Controversial Holiday Photo Turned Lemons Into Lemonade

A couple of weeks ago, LaNaadrian Easterling, Psy.D was enjoying an annual Christmas trip to Big Bear with her close friends and family. Days after the trip, an annual group photo that includes Easterling, actor Lance Gross, his wife Rebecca and three other couples, went viral. In addition to the silly memes, the image garnered many discussions, at times heated, about colorism.

We caught up with Easterling to discuss the contentious photo and how she’s using her unplanned push into the spotlight to put that spotlight on something positive.

Taxtone Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Troy Ave Shooting

Podcaster Taxstone has been arrested on gun charges connected to the infamous Troy Ave shooting at Irving Plaza last May. He was arrested in Brooklyn on Monday (Jan. 16)

According to NBC News, Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell was picked up without incident on a federal warrant. The host of the Tax Season podcast was wanted for being a felon in possession of firearm while NYPD was looking for him due to his involvement in the shooting.

Shortly after the incident, which went down at a T.I. concert, many speculated it was Taxstone seen running away as Troy Ave licked off shots in his direction.

As for Troy Ave, he got shot, again, at the end of 2016 while sitting in his Maserati in Brooklyn—and dropped a pornographic music video, starring himself.

