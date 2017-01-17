The List: A Gallery Of Black People Canceled For Siding With Trump

Blacks For Trump

Donald Trump has said tons of disparaging things about black people. he’s said we all live in inner cities and poverty. He said we are all violent. He wants to destroy public schools and put a buffoon in charge of HUD. yet some black people have found a way to support this man.

And when they do, they get dragged for it. These black celebrities have been all over Trump and have been added to “the list” because of this.