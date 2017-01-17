The List: A Gallery Of Black People Canceled For Siding With Trump
Blacks For Trump
Donald Trump has said tons of disparaging things about black people. he’s said we all live in inner cities and poverty. He said we are all violent. He wants to destroy public schools and put a buffoon in charge of HUD. yet some black people have found a way to support this man.
And when they do, they get dragged for it. These black celebrities have been all over Trump and have been added to “the list” because of this.
Steve Harvey – He wanted to be Ben Carson’s advisor and go to the Inauguration but he got his pleated soul snatched.
Cory Booker – He’s the next big Democratic hope…well he’s attending the inauguration and people are upset.
Charles Barkley – He keeps defending Trump and says to give him a chance. He even tried to build a damn wall on TNT
Ne-Yo – He got temporarily canceled for saying he’d perform at the inauguration then said he was kidding.