The List: A Gallery Of Black People Canceled For Siding With Trump

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

3c10463a00000578-4111828-after_he_appeared_in_the_music_video_trump_also_opened_another_v-a-74_1484196341971

Blacks For Trump

Donald Trump has said tons of disparaging things about black people. he’s said we all live in inner cities and poverty. He said we are all violent. He wants to destroy public schools and put a buffoon in charge of HUD. yet some black people have found a way to support this man.

trumpharvey

And when they do, they get dragged for it. These black celebrities have been all over Trump and have been added to “the list” because of this.

kanyeposter

Kanye West – He said he would have voted for Trump then hung out with him in Trump Towers.

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson makes a face during a speech at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) convention in Las Vegas

Ben Carson – Been Canceled.

steve-harvey-family-feud-shocked

Steve Harvey – He wanted to be Ben Carson’s advisor and go to the Inauguration but he got his pleated soul snatched.

ray-lewis-cover-600

Ray Lewis – He’s now buddies with Trump, too

jim brown

Jim Brown – He’s throwing a damn party for Trump…and is losing his legend status by the day.

Zoe Saldana arrives at the premiere of 'Star Trek Beyond'

Zoe Saldana – She said we were bullying Trump. Ma’am.

    Continue Slideshow

    stephen a smith

    Stephen A. Smith – He is still on this “give Trump a chance” kick. Why.

    corybooker

    Cory Booker – He’s the next big Democratic hope…well he’s attending the inauguration and people are upset.

    "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event

    Omarosa – BEEN canceled. You hear? BEEN.

    mayweathertrumo

    Floyd Mayweather – He’s been yucking it up with Trump this whole time

    charles barkley

    Charles Barkley – He keeps defending Trump and says to give him a chance. He even tried to build a damn wall on TNT

    diamond and silk

    Diamond & Silk – They’re not celebrities but cancel these clowns anyway.

    Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo welcome son Shaffer Jr

    Ne-Yo – He got temporarily canceled for saying he’d perform at the inauguration then said he was kidding.

    Donald Trump Bob Johnson

    Bob Johnson – He said that black people have something to gain from Trump after they met. Sure.

    azealia-banks-russell-crowe

    Azealia Banks – She wanted Trump to win for some heada$$ reason…but she’s been canceled.

    don-king-uses-n-work-with-donald-trump

    Don King – He loves him some Trump. Almost as much as he loves selling out black people.

    staceydash

    Stacey Dash – You know her wack a$$ loves Trump.

    <
    >
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus