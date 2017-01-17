Bria Myles’ Melanin-Filled Swimsuit Shoot Has Shattered The Internet

Retired video vixen Bria Myles has been quiet for a while, now. She’s been posting IG pics and been active on Snap but what about her big time photo shoots? Well, it appears she’s back and she’s brought an armada of baddies with her.

1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio

A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Her new teaser video has broken the ‘net, going viral with 19 million views in just a few days. It’s safe to say that the hype is real. So let’s catch up with Bria, the models and the photographer who put this all together.

Bts with @facetstudio 💪🏾🍫 song Bria's interlude

A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Have fun. Be great. And cartwheel 💪🏿 @facetstudio

A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Behind the scenes, Makeup by me @realbriamyles @morechampagneplz @loveeeco @xforeigncandyx

A video posted by Ariana Johnson (@therealarianamarie) on

    👙🌴☀️

    A photo posted by Samira (@xforeigncandyx) on

    When they mad at you but they should be out here grinding 2! 💪🏾🙌🏾💕💕

    A photo posted by Samira (@xforeigncandyx) on

    Staying warm and out of the rain. #cuddleweather

    A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    Flower child. 🌺

    A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    Hung out with the fish today. Thanks @finishlinewomen and @markwilkins22 for my Adidas.

    A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    @yerecollection

    A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    The Bri's @eenahsanairb @realbriamyles

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    @realbriamyles @lainarauma for @lainarauma

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    This tan is the result of sleeping on the island for 2 hours ..

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

    Feel me

    A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

