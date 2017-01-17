Bria Myles’ Melanin-Filled Swimsuit Shoot Has Shattered The Internet

Bria Myles’ Lingerie Shoot

Retired video vixen Bria Myles has been quiet for a while, now. She’s been posting IG pics and been active on Snap but what about her big time photo shoots? Well, it appears she’s back and she’s brought an armada of baddies with her.

1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Her new teaser video has broken the ‘net, going viral with 19 million views in just a few days. It’s safe to say that the hype is real. So let’s catch up with Bria, the models and the photographer who put this all together.