Talking to Hypebeast about his upcoming fight with Chris Brown, Soulja went at Kanye West, Mike Tyson, Migos, and Lil Yachty. Matter of fact, the arrogant little non-rapper actually said “f*ck everybody, I created the internet… I was the first rapper with a youtube page.”

