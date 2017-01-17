Animal Behavior: This Dinosaur-Lookin’ Gator Named “Humpback” Is Scary Than A Muhfugga! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Huge Alligator Named “Humpback” Seen Walking Around Florida Park
Only in Florida could a creature like this exist and the locals give it a cutesy nickname…
Let Fox13 tell it, some visitors at Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County got the shock of a lifetime when the prehistoric lookin’ gator named “Humpback” strolled his nearly 14-foot frame across the marsh near some photographers.
A woman, Kim Joiner, shared her video on Facebook which has been shared over 18,000 times already.
Apparently people are flooding the park trying to get a look at “Humpback”, sounds like a reason to stay away if you ask us, but hey, melanin.
Image via YouTube