Hide Ya Kids: 24-Year-Old Justin Bieber Imposter Blackmailed 9-Year-Old Fan To Send Nudes

Justin Bieber Imposter Extorts 9-Year-Old Girl For Nude Photos

A report in FOX8 tells the disturbing tale of a grown-a$$ man, 24-year-old Bryan Asrary, who pretended to be Justin Bieber to get a 9-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself.

The situation began in 2014, according to KTLA, when the unnamed 9-year-old victim received a direct message from another user while looking at Bieber’s Instagram account. The writer of the message said he knew the Canadian singer and could arrange a “text meeting” with the victim. The girl excitedly accepted and was told to set up an account using the mobile instant messaging app Kik, the Sheriff’s Department said. On Kik, Asrary allegedly posed as Bieber and demanded naked photos of the girl, threatening harm if she didn’t cooperate. The victim complied but deleted the messages with the Bieber imposter.

What’s crazy is, after 2 years, this past November Asrary contacted the girl again and that’s when she told her mother and the mother called cops.

When arrested, Asrary admitted that he extorted the victim in addition to other girls across the country. He’s charged with possession of child pornography, extortion, manufacturing child pornography, and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

Hope he burns in Hell while wearing a Canada Goose.

Image via L.A. Sheriff’s Dept.