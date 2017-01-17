GOP Georgia Official In Hot Water For Calling John Lewis A ‘Racist Pig’ On Facebook

Georgia Official Tommy Hunter Calls John Lewis A Racist Pig

A Republican Georgia official is facing serious backlash for calling Civil Rights hero John Lewis a ‘racist pig’ on Facebook. Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter went IN on the U.S. Atlanta Representative after he called Trump’s presidency ‘illegitimate’ during an interview.

Hunter wrote this on his Facebook page:

The GOP official then added this about Lewis’ power in Atlanta….

Many Gwinnett residents have blasted Hunter for his vile words against John Lewis:

Hunter has since deleted the posts about Lewis and backtracked from his disgusting words. Do you think the GOP official should be forced to resign for the Facebook rant?

