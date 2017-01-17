Marjorie Says THIS About Steve Harvey’s Decision To Meet With Chump-In-Charge Trump

Marjorie Harvey Defends Steve’s Meeting With Donald Trump

What does Marjorie Harvey think of her husband’s meeting with Cheeto Mussolini?

Talk show host Steve Harvey recently shucked and jived his way to Trump Towers to talk to the PEETOUS about helping the African-American community. Apparently, all black folks live in the hood and are in dire need of assistance.

Steve Harvey announces he'll team up with Ben Carson at HUD to "see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities" pic.twitter.com/c0xzvAh6Oi — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 13, 2017

Harvey was dragged to lacefront hell for his meeting with Trump:

Harvey’s wife has come out in defense of her man and says he always does the right thing:

Marjorie thanked Steve for stepping out his comfort zone in the face of adversity to help others around him. What do you think of Steve’s meeting with Trump?

IG