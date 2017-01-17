Cheap Chateau: Landscaping Company Hits Sheree Whitfield With $10k Lawsuit

Sheree Whitfield Hit With Lawsuit From Landscaping Company

Can Sheree Whitfield pay her bills?

The RHOA star has faced many challenges while building her grand Atlanta mansion but a recent report by RadarOnline claims Sheree hasn’t paid for services done to her property.

In court papers obtained from the Magistrate Court of Fulton County in Georgia, contractor company Heritage Landscape is suing Whitfield for $10,012.50 plus $500 in costs. “Mrs. Whitfield contracted the landscaping services of Heritage Landscape to help in the completion of her home,” the claim filed on January 3rd read. “Mrs. Whitfield has paid some (less than half of her bill), although she was happy with the work.”

The lawsuit claims Sheree first told the landscaping company that she “did not have the money” at first then blamed the company for “poor work quality.”

“We would just like to get the balance owed,” the court papers read. Whitfield has 30 days to file an answer to the claim.

Maybe Sheree should hit up Kenya for a loan?

IG