SMFH: Martin Luther King III Explains Meeting With Trump On MLK Day

Martin Luther King III Explains Trump Meeting

Martin Luther King III is getting some well-deserved criticism for meeting with Cheeto-Elect Trump on his father’s holiday.

While members of the King Family were in Atlanta at Ebenezer Baptist Church for the annual King Day service (that was also attended by Bernie Sanders) MLK III was at Trump Tower having a “very constructive” meeting with Trump.

He also added that Trump’s comments to civil rights leader/his father’s ally Jon Lewis were made in the ‘heat of emotion” but declined to criticize him for it.

The Hill reports:

Martin Luther King III said Monday — the federal holiday honoring his father — said he had a “very constructive” meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. But he declined to say whether he was offended by Trump’s weekend criticism of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). “Well, first of all I think that in the heat of emotion a lot of things get said on both sides. And I think that at some point — I am, as John Lewis and many others, a bridge builder,” King told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower. “The goal is to bring America together and Americans. We are a great nation but we must become a greater nation. And what my father represented, my mother represented through her life, what I hope that I am trying to do is always bring people together.”

Trump criticized Lewis over the weekend, calling the congressman “all talk” and “no action” after Lewis said he did not view Trump as a “legitimate president.” But King disagreed with the “no action” label, saying, “Absolutely I would say John Lewis has demonstrated that he’s action.

[…] When asked what his father, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., would say to Trump, King emphasized the issue of poverty. “I think my father would be very concerned about the fact that there are 50 or 60 million people living poverty and somehow we’ve got to create the climate for all boats to be lifted,” he said.

