Chest Of A Champion: Serena Williams Puts Her Bosoms On Blizzy For Bra Campaign

Serena Williams Getting Money Endorsing Bra Brand

Kudos to Serena Williams, getting that ring and getting that bag! The tennis champ danced it up at a promotional event for Berlei bras last week in Melbourne.

The Compton native also did a photoshoot for the brand’s Do It Yourself campaign, showcasing their Autumn/Winter 2017 sports collection.

Peep video she posted to her IG about the campaign.

Here’s what Serena had to say:

“Do it for yourself is really about focusing on ourselves as women. “Celebrating our female strength and power and beauty. We need to take time for ourselves, invest in ourselves, and be strong. Not only for yourself, but to support and encourage other women in your lives.”

We love that female focus! The campaign was shot by Jez Smith.

Berlei is the only sports bra Williams wears for training and competition after her mother discovered the brand in Melbourne during the 2003 Australian Open.The Sport AW17 Collection is online and in-store now.

Zoe Hayes, marketing Manager of Berlei, said: “Serena epitomises the Berlei woman and is a long term fan and genuine ambassador of our brand. This campaign was a beautiful alignment of beliefs.

“We encourage all women to fuel their fire through self-investment.”

Hit the flip for more photos from the campaign

Splash News/Berlei