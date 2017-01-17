Octavia Spencer Buys Out Movie Theater So Poor Families Can Enjoy ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening
Octavia Spencer is real #BlackGirlMagic!
The ‘Hidden Figures’ star recently bought out an entire movie theater for the evening over MLK weekend so low-income families could enjoy her latest film. Octavia posted this message on her personal IG account:
Tomorrow I've bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word. Artwork by @stellablu
Octavia also thanked everyone who has supported the #1 movie in America:
On this #mlkday I'd like to say a special thank you to all of the black Greeks who have bought out theaters supporting us and the women we portray. We feel and appreciate the love!!! Feel free to give shout outs to your sorors and frat bros below!!! I see you Deltas. I see you AKAs. I see you Zetas. I see you Sigmas. If your fraternity or sorority has bought theaters let us know. We want to show you love. Thanks to all of you who are showing up in record numbers. We see you. #greekssupportingHiddenFigures Repost @_marvelicious_ with @repostapp ・・・ I'm so excited for the new Hidden Figures movie?? Like, it looks great and I've been inspired to draw some fan art for it! It has a really good message for young women who are African American that you can be anything you want to be! And me being young and African American, I want to be a professional artist and work for Disney/Pixar someday! I'm really happy at how this came out and I hope you guys are too! Happy Holidays as well! 🤗🎄❄️#hiddenfigures #hiddenartists #artistsofinstagram #artist #artistsofinstagram #art🎨 #blackgirlmagic #fanart @hiddenfiguresmovie @tarajiphenson @janellemonae @therealoctaviaspencer @pharrell @20thcenturyfox
Make sure you go see ‘Hidden Figures’ now!
