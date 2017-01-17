Octavia Spencer Buys Out Movie Theater So Poor Families Can Enjoy ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening

Octavia Spencer Buys Out Hidden Figures Screening For Poor Families

Octavia Spencer is real #BlackGirlMagic!

The ‘Hidden Figures’ star recently bought out an entire movie theater for the evening over MLK weekend so low-income families could enjoy her latest film. Octavia posted this message on her personal IG account:

Octavia also thanked everyone who has supported the #1 movie in America:

Make sure you go see ‘Hidden Figures’ now!

IG