Kimmy Cakes And Kendall Jenner Hit The Set Of “Ocean’s 8” In Lace And Fur Fake Met Gala Getups

Where Is PETA: Kim Kardashian Rocks Fur To Set Of ‘Ocean’s 8’ For Scene With Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian is definitely getting back to work. The mom of two was photographed Monday night in NYC dressed to the nines in a lace gown and fur jacket. She was joined by sister Kendall Jenner. The two were seen arriving and leaving the set of ‘Ocean’s 8’ where they were filming a Met Gala Scene.

Sounds pretty appropriate.

Hit the flip for more of Kim’s NYC fur looks and additional photos from the paps…

SplashNews