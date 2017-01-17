Exclusive: Orlando Scandrick Finally Unloads West Coast Mansion For Nearly $2 Million

Baller’s Manse Sat On The Market For More Than A Year

NFL star Orlando Scandrick has finally found a buyer for his Hollywood-area mansion at the price of $1.75 million.

The baller, who has a son with “Basketball Wives” Draya Michele, has been trying to hawk the pad for more than a year and has had to drastically cut the price every couple months. But once this deal is sealed it’ll leave him 0/2 on profitable real estate deals.

Scandrick listed the five-bedroom, four bath 5,103 sq. ft. mansion back in September 2015 for $2.14 million.

The property – which is gated from the street – includes large windows, vaulted ceilings with skylights provide a dramatic environment perfect for showcasing art and furnishings, a gourmet kitchen, massive deck and pool that overlooks private wooded backyard with a pond and waterfall.

The NFL star originally bought the home back in August 2014 for $1.75 million. the same month he sold off his previous L.A. mansion for $2.1 million. He didn’t make any profit on that home either, selling it for the same price he purchased it for.



Scandrick listed the home in 2015 and the pad sat on the market for over a year. The NFL star drastically cut the price every couple months. He dropped it down to $2.09 mill by January and then $1.89 mill by March.

He finally dropped the asking price to $1,775,000 in October and it still saw no bites until this week.



According to the real estate listing, Scandrick has a pending sale on the home in the amount of $1.775 mill, which is his current asking price. Once the deal is complete, it would mean the NFL star once again struck out on his real estate deals and only breaking even.

Peep how the baller was living:

Zillow