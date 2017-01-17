RHOA: Porsha Claps Back At Kenya ‘Thirstily’ Trying To Expose THIS Freaky Secret

Hi hater…

Porsha Williams Responds To Kenya Moore’s “Golden Shower” Accusation

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams are no longer making nice on RHOA.

On Sunday viewers watched as Kenya alleged that during a game of “Never Have I Ever”, Porsha admitted to getting a “golden shower” a.k.a. being urinated on during sex.

According to Porsha however, that’s simply untrue and she can’t understand why Kenya is STILL talking about her.

E Online reports:

Despite what Kenya Moore may have said on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (and what old footage may have appeared to show her admitting to), Porsha Williams wants to make one thing very clear: She’s never been on the giving or receiving end of a “golden shower.” “That’s wild, that’s crazy. I have never had nobody pee on me, and I would never pee on nobody,” the reality star told E! News. “I hope she’s enjoying her showers. I don’t know!” Porsha added that she doesn’t understand why Kenya continues to come for her so regularly despite the two not having argued in such a long time. “You would think she would have moved on past it by now, but she hasn’t and I have,” she added. “So, there you go.”

Kenya also recently shaded Porsha over those allegations that a married man bought her Rolls Royce.





So nasty and so rude.

