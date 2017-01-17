No More Rapture: Anita Baker To Retire And Care For Her ‘Body And Soul’
- By Bossip Staff
Anita Baker Announces Retirement On Twitter
Anita Baker is done y’all!
The iconic R&B legend recently took to her Twitter account to confirm that she’s done making music. Check out her messages below:
Anita says she’s thankful for her long career but is ready to relax in her old age:
Fans thanked Ms. Baker for her beautiful music through the years:
What do you think of Anita Baker’s retirement announcement?