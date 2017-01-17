No More Rapture: Anita Baker To Retire And Care For Her ‘Body And Soul’

Anita Baker Announces Retirement On Twitter

Anita Baker is done y’all!

The iconic R&B legend recently took to her Twitter account to confirm that she’s done making music. Check out her messages below:

Anita says she’s thankful for her long career but is ready to relax in her old age:

Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing🎁 pic.twitter.com/7m1HTfy6gR — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

I still love 2 write & record music… its part of my DNA😊But, im on a different road. #BeachBum😆 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

Fans thanked Ms. Baker for her beautiful music through the years:

Congrats MS Baker!! And thanks for all the great music! https://t.co/wgoOc9GQf6 — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) January 14, 2017

Anita has no regrets!

😙Oh , no regrets… Music has been/is very good 2 us. God Gifted in every possible way. We just stay "humble" about🎁#2GBTG pic.twitter.com/DfLvdL2G21 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 15, 2017

What do you think of Anita Baker’s retirement announcement?

