Mixed Chick Chronicles: Meghan Markle Recounts Awkward Experiences As A Biracial Woman

Meghan Markle Uses MLK Day To Recount Her Past Experiences With Racism

Meghan Markle has had to deal with some racist d-bags since she was thrust into the spotlight via her swirly love affair with Prince Harry. While we’re sure she’d rather not deal with the bigotry, it is sadly par for the course for her life.

In honor of Martin Luther King day, the actress revealed her past experiences with racism and bigotry via a road-trip story her grandfather told her in a blog post on her site, The Tig:

“Meggie, on our road trip, when we went to Kentucky Fried Chicken, we had to go to the back for ‘coloreds.’ The kitchen staff handed me the chicken from the back door and we ate in the parking lot. That’s just what it was.” That’s just what it was. That story still haunts me. It reminds me of how young our country is. How far we’ve come and how far we still have to come. It makes me think of the countless black jokes people have shared in front of me, not realizing I am mixed, unaware that I am the ethnically ambiguous fly on the wall. It makes me wonder what my parents experienced as a mixed race couple. It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the “N” word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me. To Martin Luther King Jr., to Harvey Milk, to Gloria Steinem and Cesar Chavez, to my mom and dad for choosing each other not for the “color of their skin but the content of their character,” to all of you champions of change: Thank you.

What are some of your past experiences with racism? Have your parents or grandparents told you stories about things they dealt with that stayed with you?

Image via WENN