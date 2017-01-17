The Boy Is Mine: Did J.Lo Really Ban Drake From Speaking To RihRih?

Drake Has Completely SCREWED Rihanna’s Relationship With J.Lo

It’s no secret that Rihanna isn’t exactly thrilled about Drake smashing J.Lo’s giant culo to smithereens. Between unfollowing J.Lo on Instagram and shading Drake on the same social media network, the Bajan beauty has made herself pretty clear.

But is J.Lo clear on how she feels about Rihanna? It seems that way if you believe the tabloids.

OK! Magazine recently cited Closer reports that Jennifer Lopez is considering taking things with Drake to the next level but only if he cuts ties with Rihanna! Allegedly she feels threatened because the pair share a long history — 8 years of off and on hookups!!!

According to Closer, Jennifer threw a fit when she found out that Drake had been in contact with Riri.

A fit though? Do you see J.Lo throwing a fit?

In the meantime it seems regardless of what happens with Jennifer and Drake there is little chance of RihRih and J.Lo resuming a friendship.

According to InTouchWeekly reports, Rihanna considered the move “the ultimate betrayal.”

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch, adding she even “branded her former pal a traitor.” She even went as far as calling the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer “desperate” for hooking up with Drake.

Dang if that’s true, J.Lo is even dirtier and more lowdown than Selena Gomez.

SHADY! Who do you think is on the worst behavior in this situation? Drake for coming between two former friends, J.Lo for dating her friend’s ex or Rihanna for the childish social media games?

WENN/SplashNews/AKM-GSI