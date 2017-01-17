Adios, Ashy: Angela Rye Gives Out “Boy Bye’s” To Headasses On The Real [Video]

Angela Rye Co-Hosts “The Real” And Gives “Boy Bye’s” To Cuba Gooding And More

Angela Rye is outchea flourishing. CNN’s political pundit (and our favorite political analyst bae) co-hosted the latest episode of “The Real” and per usual, she told it exactly like it is…

We wouldn’t mind seeing more of Angela on these types of platforms in addition to her on-going fight for justice.

