Exclusive – Mendeecees: My Ex-Lawyer & The Judge Screwed Up! Let Me Out Of Prison Early!

Mendeecees In Bid To Reduce Sentence For Drug Trafficking

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Mendeecees Harris is calling BS on his eight-year sentence for drug trafficking because he said it was levied under expired sentencing guidelines and wants the judge to reduce it immediately.

A lawyer for the drug dealer turned reality star and motivational speaker said in court papers last week that his sentence is bogus because he was sent away under sentencing guidelines that expired the year before, and his old lawyer, Donald Thompson, should’ve filed an appeal of the sentence, but never did.

His new lawyer, Dawn Florio, also cast doubt over the way the feds portrayed her client’s involvement in the coke and heroin ring.



Mendeecees has been trying to get this federal sentence for drug dealing reduced by three years, arguing that he could be a force of good on the outside by speaking to kids and helping them stay off the streets and out of the drug dealing lifestyle.

Florio said the sentence the judge gave Mendeecees was flat out wrong, put him at a severe disadvantage and the error warrants a review. She said the judge has the authority to make things right by lowering his sentence.

The lawyer said that had the correct sentencing policy been used, the judge could have reduced Mendeecees’ time in prison.

The feds have opposed Mendeecees’ bid for a lower sentence, arguing that the court lacks the authority to reduce his time, he was a major drug trafficker who needs to serve his full sentence and his plea deal was already very generous, according to the court papers.