Stay Woke: Nick Cannon Blames The Government For Mariah’s Messy NYE Meltdown

Nick Cannon Blames The Government For Mariah Carey’s NYE Struggle

We previously reported Mariah Carey announced that she would be taking a social media break after her NYE performance left millions of fans stunned over the struggle. Carey recorded audio and posted this message on Twitter.

Listen to the audio below:

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve. And in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in complete spirit, and looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly, in the middle of Times Square, with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating. Especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.

Mariah claims she was “foiled” and “humiliated” by the struggle NYE appearance and vows to take a social media break because of trauma following the concert.

Ex-hubby Nick Cannon recently spoke about Mariah’s NYE performance on Ellen and claims that the government ruined her New Year’s concert. Watch Nick discuss his conspiracy at the 6:18 mark below:

