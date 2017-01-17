Be Safe Tho: Podcast Star Taxstone Got Popped On Gun Charges & Twitter Exploded

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

cryface

Black Twitter Goes CRAZY Over Taxstone’s Arrest

Villainous Podcast sensation Taxstone has Twitter in a tizzy over his plot twisty arrest on federal weapons charges in connection with the now infamous Irving Plaza shooting that left arch nemesis Troy Ave (and two others) wounded and another man (Troy’s bodyguard) dead in a sticky saga currently tearing Black Twitter apart.

taxstone-tax-season-the-year-of-the-draco

Hit the flip for a peek into the Twitter chaos over Taxstone’s arrest.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus