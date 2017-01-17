Stand By Your Ban: Ciara Tells Cosmo South Africa “It’s Important To Have Standards”

Honored. Thanks @Cosmopolitansa ❤ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Ciara Gets Deep And Stuff With Cosmo South Africa About Not Giving Up Goodies

Congratulations to Ciara who covers the February issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa. While husband Russell Wilson is celebrating her and their family as his “win,” Ciara still credits their decision to abstain for helping the pair build a true bond and says as much in the cover story.

Via DailyMail:

I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship—and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone,’ she shared with Cosmo SA. ‘Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.’

‘Here’s how it works,’ she started, explaining how she arrived at where she is now, mentally.

‘We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view—that’s something I learnt along the way as a woman.’ You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you,’ Ciara continued.

‘It’s important to have a friendship. It’s important to have standards.’

She’s on point with a lot of this but we know plenty folks are wondering where her standard were at when she dated Future, Amare, Bow Wow and 50…

Hit the flip for more from the magazine.

Instagram