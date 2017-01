In rarely seen legend news…



Sade’s Son Mickailia “Ila” Adu Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

Sade’s only child recently gave us a glimpse of his rarely seen mother.

Mickailia “Illa” Adu took to Instagram Monday to wish his ageless mom a happy 58th.



Mickailia is a proud transgender man who previously revealed his transition on Instagram.



Happy B-Day Sade!

Instagram

More Illa Adu on the flip.