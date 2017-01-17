Buzzer Sound: Brick-Layin’ Baller Nick Young And Rebound Bae Paloma Ford Call It Quits

Nick Young And Paloma Ford Break Up

All…C-list things must come to an end. The Los Angeles Lakers swaggiest P and his snapback bae Paloma Ford have decided to part ways according to TMZ.

they know the difference A photo posted by Paloma Ford (@palomaford) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

The folks close to the now-former couple say there was no dirty doggin’ going on, but that the two just “grew apart”. They still reportedly will remain friends and Nick is set to appear in Paloma’s new music video.

Iggy gotta be a lil’ tight that Nick seems to have shown Paloma a lot more respect than he showed her. Thems the breaks though.

Ladies, you hype that Nick is now single, sexy and free? Lol.

Fellas, flip the page to see what Nick will be missing out on.

Image via Instagram