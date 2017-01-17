Where Is Amina?! Peter Gunz Is Begging Tara Wallace To Take Him Back



Isn’t he married???

Peter Gunz Says He Wants Tara Wallace Back

Peter Gunz is asking his ex to take him back. Tara Wallace who welcomed Gunner Gunz with Peter last year…

shortly before Amina welcomed his 10th child Bronx…

is seen on a LHHNY preview being begged for forgiveness.

According to Peter he and his wife Amina are over and he “wants his family back.”

Uhhh…

“This means moving forward,” said Peter. “It means it’s over between Amina and I. I wanna give us another shot, I wanna be with you. I never told the truth, I always lied, I always cheated. Always done all these things and now I’m just tired.”

According to Tara however, it ain’t happening.

“We’re just in a terrible place,” replied Tara. “There’s just zero trust, I don’t believe anything you say. […] I’m tired of it.” “You just had a baby [with Amina], I am not ready to be on this roller coaster ride with Peter and his lies and manipulation.”

This all BEGS the question; WHERE IS AMINA???

We have an answer for you on the flip.